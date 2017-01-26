Electrocomponents plc (LSE: ECM), the global distributor for engineers, has announced the appointment of Steve Newland as President, Allied Electronics. He will join Electrocomponents on 7 February as a member of the Executive Management Team, reporting directly to CEO Lindsley Ruth.

As President, Steve will be responsible for driving transformational and profitable growth in the Americas and further strengthening the exceptional customer service for which Allied is renowned.

Steve has over 30 years' experience as a senior sales and operations executive, the last six of which he spent at Mouser Electronics as Senior VP Americas Global Sales Operations. Steve has spent his career growing businesses through a relentless focus on customer experience, sales effectiveness and operational excellence.

Lindsley Ruth, CEO of Electrocomponents, stated: "Steve's knowledge of our industry and strong operational track record means he is ideally suited to take Allied forward. We remain committed to maintaining Allied's strong customer service orientation and delivering best-in-class results for our customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders."

Commenting on his appointment, Steve said: "I am thrilled to be joining Allied at this exciting time. It's a terrific business with a strong brand and an ambitious team that are well recognised by both customers and suppliers for delivering a great experience. There is a significant opportunity for us to grow this business and I believe that we are in the right position to exploit it!"

Before joining Mouser Electronics, Steve served as Chief Operating Officer for GEOS Communications. Previously, Steve had spent 12 years with Grainger and eight years with Honeywell. Originally from Fort Worth, Steve has an MBA from the University of Dallas and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University.

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents plc is the global distributor for engineers. With operations in 32 countries, we offer more than 500,000 products through the internet, catalogues and at trade counters to over one million customers, shipping more than 44,000 parcels a day. Our products, sourced from 2,500 leading suppliers, include electronic components, electrical, automation and control, and test and measurement equipment, and engineering tools and consumables.

RS Components and Allied Electronics are the trading brands of Electrocomponents. The Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2016 had revenues of £1.29bn.

For more information, please visit the website at www.electrocomponents.com.

