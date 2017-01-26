sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,163 Euro		+0,72
+1,70 %
WKN: A115MJ ISIN: NL0006294274 Ticker-Symbol: ENXB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,096
43,327
19:22
42,95
43,184
19:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURONEXT NV
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURONEXT NV43,163+1,70 %