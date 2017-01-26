Enhancement of the visibility of ESI Group's shares among the financial community

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services, announces today that its shares will be transferred from compartment C to compartment B of Euronext Paris with effect from January 27, 2017.

Compartment B includes listed companies with a market capitalization between 150 million and 1 billion euros. Transfers take place once each year and Euronext considers the average market capitalization of the company over the last 60 trading days of the year. ESI's market capitalization was 253 million euros in that period in 2016.

The transfer of the shares to compartment B of Euronext is a key step which recognizes the significant increase of ESI Group's stock market value through 2016. This change of compartment, together with a strong increase of the liquidity of the share in 2016, will further boost the visibility of the company among the financial community, both in France and abroad

Next events

2016 annual sales: March 14, 2017 2016annualresult: April 19, 2017

About ESI

ESI Groupis a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtually replicating the fabrication, assembly and testing of products in different environments. Today, coupled with Virtual Reality, animated by systems models, and benefiting from data analytics, Virtual Prototypingbecomes immersive and interactive: ESI's clients can bring their products to life, ensuring reliable performance, serviceability and maintainability. ESI solutions help world-leading OEM's and innovative companies make sure that their products will pass certification tests before any physical prototype is built and that new products are competitive in their market space. Virtual Prototyping addresses the emerging need for products to be smart and autonomous and supports industrial manufacturers in their digital transformation.

Today, ESI's customer base spans nearly every industry sector. The company employs about 1100 high-level specialists worldwide to address the needs of customers in more than 40 countries.

ESI Groupis listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris and is granted "Entreprise Innovante" (Innovative Company) certification since 2000 by Bpifrance. ESI is eligible for inclusion in FCPI (venture capital trusts dedicated to innovation) and PEA PME.

For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com/

