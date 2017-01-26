Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal consumer drones marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005377/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global consumer drones market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market research analysts at Technavio predicts the global consumer drones market to grow at an impressive CAGR of almost 16% between 2017 and 2021, owing to the increase in the awareness about the application of drones in aerial photography. Vendors are constantly innovating on product designs and technologies used in their offerings to introduce products at various price points. With the surge in consumer electronics and devices such as smartphones, there has been innovation in sensors, leading to the availability of high-quality sensors at low prices. This has significantly boosted the production of consumer drones. There is an increased focus to improve the speed, maneuverability, durability, and quality of images and videos offered by consumer drones.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global consumer drones market is characterized by the presence of several established manufacturers who generate revenue through both direct and indirect sales. Indirect sales take place via local representatives and certified distributors or dealers. The competition between these vendors is intense regarding product features, price, customized solutions, and services and software updates offered.

"The global consumer drones market is in its introduction phase as the consumer segment has just started adopting drones for aerial photography, drone racing, and games. The increased interest in drones by hobbyists is also a major propellant for the market," says Bharath Kanniappan, a lead robotics research analyst from Technavio.

Most end-users are waiting for more affordable variants and further improvement in technology before investing in them. The major players must strengthen their strategies to hold on to their current market share as the competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with the increase in R&D innovations and M&A.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55952

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five consumer drones market vendors

3D Robotics

3D Robotics has collaborated with Intel, Linux, and Qualcomm to establish the Dronecode Foundation for the development of open-source unmanned aircraft software (UAS). The company is expected to focus on establishing products keeping in mind regulatory constraints, improving sales channels, and offering solutions that ease the use of drones during the forecast period. The company will also capitalize on the emerging ecosystem of apps, software, and cloud services related to drones.

DJI

DJI has become a leader in the global consumer drones market majorly due to the sales of its drones known as Phantom. The company started supplying remote control (RC) helicopter flight control components to state enterprises in China. In 2010, it released Ace One, its first consumer-facing flight control product. The company produces parts such as flight control systems, aerial cameras, image stabilization systems, and image transmission technologies in-house.

EHang

EHang offers commercial and consumer drones. Its drone Ghostdrone 2.0 is majorly targeted toward beginners as it can be easily controlled through an Android or iOS devices, unlike other consumer drones that are majorly controlled through remote controls. Its camera has a head tracking feature that allows the user to control the orientation of the camera with head movements while wearing VR headsets, providing a more immersive experience.

Parrot

Parrot majorly caters to the lower-end spectrum of consumers by offering relatively low price consumer drones, ranging from USD 100-USD 500 each since 2010. It sells its products through retailers such as Best Buy, Toys "R" Us, and Apple stores. The company will focus on diversifying its product lines across target segments, ranging from filmmakers to agriculturalists during the forecast period. It will focus on pioneering in certain segments to ensure a strong market position through the first mover advantage.

Yuneec

Yuneec has a wide portfolio of consumer drones. The company is adding features to improve the safety of drones with features such as speed control, the capability to return despite low battery power, geo-fencing, FAA No Fly, Follow Me, and Watch Me to improve product offerings. For example, the pilot uses Dynamic Return Home, which allows the drone to automatically land within 13-26 feet of the ST10+ Personal Ground Station remote control.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Drone-enabled Services Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Robotics Market 2016-2020

Global Industrial Robotics Services Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automation. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005377/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com