

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a modest increase, adding to the strong gains of the previous session. The market breached the 8,400 point level in early trade and reached a new high for the year. The market pared its gains in the afternoon, along with the rest of the European markets.



Global equity markets rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump showed that he would implement his election promises. However, investors took a bit of a pause Thursday after markets in Europe hit a 1-year high and the Dow Jones Industrial in the U.S. broke out to an all-time high.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.21 percent Thursday and finished at 8,405.48. The SMI reached an intraday high of 8,475 points. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.58 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.20 percent.



Shares of Actelion were in focus Thursday after U.S. drug company Johnson & Johnson agreed to purchase the company for $30 billion. The stock soared 19 percent. The Actelion Board of Directors unanimously supports the offer and CEO Jean-Paul Clozel will become the head of the split-off new research and development company.



Galenica climbed 1.9 percent and Sonova gained 1.4 percent. ABB also advanced 1.2 percent after some positive comments from Morgan Stanley.



Index heavyweight Novartis rose 0.9 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session. Roche added 0.4 percent, but Nestlé dropped 1.4 percent.



Aryzta finished higher by 0.4 percent. The stock showed signs of stabilization after a profit warning caused the stock to drop sharply during the past 2 sessions.



Schindler weakened by 2.1 percent after Baader Helvea downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'



Givaudan declined 1.4 percent, while LafargeHolcim and UBS surrendered 1.2 percent each. Richemont decreased 1.2 percent and Swatch lost 0.3 percent after Swiss watch exports dropped again in December.



