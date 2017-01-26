sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director Declaration

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the announcement made that Jessica Uhl will become Chief Financial Officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc with effect from March 9, 2017, there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

January 26, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034


