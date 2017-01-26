ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Further to the announcement made that Jessica Uhl will become Chief Financial Officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc with effect from March 9, 2017, there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.
January 26, 2017
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
Royal Dutch Shell plc
