ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Further to the announcement made that Jessica Uhl will become Chief Financial Officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc with effect from March 9, 2017, there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

January 26, 2017

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

Royal Dutch Shell plc

