Strategy Analytics: Pay TV prices remain stable in most countries. The introduction of "skinny bundles" with very limited number of channels is driving the minimum price down in select countries such as Canada and Denmark.

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Strategy Analytics with new comparison of Pay TV service prices covering 31 of the OECD countries, showing significant price differences between countries and providers.

The Teligen division of Strategy Analytics has released a new report; "Pay TV prices in OECD countries, November 2016"; showing significant differences in Pay TV prices even between providers in the same country. The study also shows great variation in the structures and underlying technologies of the Pay TV offers, even when benchmarking the most basic offers from each provider.

Strategy Analytics has reviewed the prices and contents of nearly 1900 Pay TV offers for 115 providers in 31 of the OECD countries, using a methodology established by Strategy Analytics through a number of client studies in recent years. When selecting the most basic set of user requirements, without specific requirements for content or technical capabilities like HD or recording, the ten countries with lowest prices are Poland, Sweden, Finland, Hungary, Estonia, Austria, Denmark, Slovak Republic, Slovenia and Mexico.

Even among the cheapest offers per country there are Pay TV packages that include more advanced properties like HD and recording. The range of offers may vary significantly between countries. For the most basic requirements the average monthly price across the 31 countries is US$/PPP 21.41 including VAT/tax. This does not include the TV License fee found in many countries.

Teligen Director Halvor Sannæs says, "Pay TV prices and trends continue to vary significantly by provider and country." Teligen Benchmarking Consultant Edouard Bouffenie adds, "For example, we continue to see a trend towards'skinny bundles' (basic package with a very limited number of channels) and pick-and-mix offers in countries where Pay TV market is more mature, and where providers are concerned about the growing trend of 'cord-cutters', particularly the younger consumers who are increasingly watching content through OTT services such as Netflix."

The report is currently available on the Strategy Analytics website, under the Teligen section. It will be updated regularly. Pay TV prices in OECD countries, November 2016

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com

Teligen Contact: Halvor Sannæs, +44(0) 208 185 0401, hsannaes@strategyanalytics.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461889/SA_HiRes_2015_Logo.jpg