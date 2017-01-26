$9.88 Billion Ultracapacitor Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Increasing Focus of Key Players on Superior Power Supply Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ultracapacitor Market Analysis & Trends - Application, Power Type - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Ultracapacitor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.88 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus of key players on superior power supply solutions and lucrative opportunities from Hybrid supercapacitors and technological developments in Ultracapacitors.



Based on Application the market is categorized into Electronics, Energy, Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications. Electronics is further segmented into Non-volatile RAM, Solid state disk drive and UPS. Energy segment is further segmented into Energy harvesting, Wind and Solar. Automotive is further segmented into Train, Bus, Auto and Others. Industrial application is further segmented into Smart grid, Valves, Cranes and Mining. Other Applications is divided into Sensor Technology and Aerospace/Military.



Depending on the end user the market is segmented by Less than 10 volts, 10 volts to 25 volts Modules, 25 volts to 50 volts Modules, 50 volts to 100 volts Modules and Above 100 volts Modules.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Ultracapacitor across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Hybrid supercapacitors generate lucrative opportunities

3.1.2 Increasing focus of key players on superior power supply solutions

3.1.3 Recent Technological advancements in Ultracapacitor

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Ultracapacitor Market, By Application

4.1 Electronics

4.1.1.1 Non-volatile RAM

4.1.1.2 Solid state disk drive

4.1.1.3 UPS

4.2 Energy

4.2.1.1 Energy harvesting

4.2.1.2 Wind

4.2.1.3 Solar

4.3 Automotive

4.3.1.1 Train

4.3.1.2 Bus

4.3.1.3 Auto

4.3.1.4 Others

4.4 Industrial

4.4.1.1 Smart grid

4.4.1.2 Valves

4.4.1.3 Cranes

4.4.1.4 Mining

4.5 Other Applications

4.5.1 Other Applications

4.5.1.1 Sensor Technology

4.5.1.2 Aerospace/Military



5 Ultracapacitor Market, By Power Type

5.1 Less than 10 volts

5.2 10 volts to 25 volts Modules

5.3 25 volts to 50 volts Modules

5.4 50 volts to 100 volts Modules

5.5 Above 100 volts Modules



6 Ultracapacitor Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Cap-XX Ltd

8.2 Yunasko

8.3 VINATech Co., Ltd.

8.4 Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd

8.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

8.6 Nichicon Corporation

8.7 Nesscap, Co., Ltd

8.8 Maxwell Technologies

8.9 LS MTRON

8.10 Ioxus Inc

8.11 ELNA AMERICA, INC.

8.12 BatScap

8.13 Axion Power International, Inc

8.14 APowerCap Technologies, LLC

8.15 Panasonic Corporation



Companies Mentioned



- APowerCap Technologies, LLC

- Axion Power International, Inc

- BatScap

- Cap-XX Ltd

- ELNA AMERICA, INC.

- Ioxus Inc

- LS MTRON

- Maxwell Technologies

- Nesscap, Co., Ltd

- Nichicon Corporation

- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

- Panasonic Corporation

- Supreme Power Solutions Co. Ltd

- VINATech Co., Ltd.

- Yunasko



