Global $190 Billion Anti-Infectives (Antibacterials, Antifungals and Antivirals) Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Recent R&D Programs by Top Players in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Anti-Infectives Market Analysis & Trends - Product (Antibacterials, Antifungals and Antivirals) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Anti-Infectives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $190.28 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include availability of new and effective agents in primary care clinics, rapid emergence of new infectious diseases and recent R&D programs by top players in pharmaceutical and biotechnology.

Based on product type the market is categorized into antibacterials, antifungals and antivirals. Antibacterials segment is further segmented into antibacterials macrolides, carbopenems, cephalosporins, miscellaneous, penicillins, quinolones, sulfonamides and tetracyclines. Antifungals are further segregated into allylamines, azoles polyene macrolides and other antifungals. Antivirals segment is further classified into DNA polymerase inhibitors, nucleoside analogs, protease inhibitors and transcriptase inhibitors.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Anti-Infectives across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Availability of new and effective agents in primary care clinics

3.1.2 Rapid emergence of new Infectious Diseases

3.1.3 Recent R&D programs by top players in pharmaceutical and biotechnology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Anti-Infectives Market, By Product Type

4.1 Antibacterials

4.1.1.1 Antibacterials Macrolides

4.1.1.2 Carbopenems

4.1.1.3 Cephalosporins

4.1.1.4 Miscellaneous

4.1.1.5 Penicillins

4.1.1.6 Quinolones

4.1.1.7 Sulfonamides

4.1.1.8 Tetracyclines

4.2 Antifungals

4.2.1.1 Allylamines

4.2.1.2 Azoles

4.2.1.3 Polyene Macrolides

4.2.1.4 Other Antifungals

4.3 Antivirals

4.3.1.1 DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

4.3.1.2 Nucleoside Analogs

4.3.1.3 Protease Inhibitors

4.3.1.4 Transcriptase Inhibitors

5 Anti-Infectives Market, By Geography

6 Leading Companies

6.1 Novartis AG

6.2 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.3 Claris Life Sciences Ltd.

6.4 Panacea Biotech Ltd.

6.5 Abbott Laboratories Limited

6.6 Lupin Ltd.

6.7 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

6.8 Sanofi Aventis S.A.

6.9 Johnson & Johnson

6.10 Cipla Ltd

6.11 Bayer Healthcare AG

6.12 Pfizer Ltd.

6.13 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

6.14 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.15 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhvjdh/antiinfectives

