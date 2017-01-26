Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ukraine Telecoms Market Report 2016" report to their offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Ukraine's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

This country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex for Ukraine was last updated on 1 November 2016 with 1H 2016 data. Metrics include the following.

Companies Mentioned

MTS

Turkcell (Lifecell)

Ukrtelecom

Vegatelecom

VimpelCom (Kyivstar)

Volia

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnm8cd/ukraine_telecoms

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005982/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks