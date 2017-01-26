Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ukraine Telecoms Market Report 2016" report to their offering.
This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Ukraine's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.
This country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2003. The data annex for Ukraine was last updated on 1 November 2016 with 1H 2016 data. Metrics include the following.
Companies Mentioned
MTS
Turkcell (Lifecell)
Ukrtelecom
Vegatelecom
VimpelCom (Kyivstar)
Volia
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nnm8cd/ukraine_telecoms
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005982/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks