Global Stem Cell Therapy Applications & Treatment Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: $1.55 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stem Cell Therapy Market Analysis & Trends - Application, Treatment type - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 36.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.55 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include emerging applications of stem cell therapy, Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) Cells as alternative to ESCS and lack of effective therapies to cure diseases.



Based on treatment type the market is categorized into autologous and allogeneic. Autologous stem cell therapy segment is further segmented into GIT diseases, CNS diseases, wounds and injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, CVS diseases and other diseases. Allogeneic stem cell therapy is further segregated into GIT diseases, CNS diseases, wounds and injuries, musculoskeletal diseases, CVS diseases, immune system diseases, eye diseases, metabolic diseases and other diseases.



Depending on the end users the market is segmented by ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals.



By application the market is divided into cardiovascular diseases, central nervous system diseases, eye diseases, gastro intestine diseases, immune system diseases, metabolic diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, wounds and injuries and other applications.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Stem Cell Therapy across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emerging applications of Stem Cell Therapy

3.1.2 Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) Cells as alternative to ESCS

3.1.3 Lack of effective therapies to cure diseases

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Treatment type

4.1 Autologous stem cell therapy

4.1.1.1 GIT Diseases

4.1.1.2 CNS Diseases

4.1.1.3 Wounds and Injuries

4.1.1.4 Musculoskeletal Disorders

4.1.1.5 CVS Diseases

4.1.1.6 Other Diseases

4.2 Allogeneic stem cell therapy

4.2.1.1 GIT diseases

4.2.1.2 CNS Diseases

4.2.1.3 Wounds and Injuries

4.2.1.4 Musculoskeletal Disorders

4.2.1.5 CVS Diseases

4.2.1.6 Immune System Diseases

4.2.1.7 Eye Diseases

4.2.1.8 Metabolic Diseases

4.2.1.9 Other Diseases



5 Stem Cell Therapy Market, By End User

5.1 Ambulatory Surgical centers

5.2 Hospitals



6 Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Application

6.1 Cardiovascular diseases

6.2 Central Nervous System diseases

6.3 Eye diseases

6.4 Gastro intestine diseases

6.5 Immune system diseases

6.6 Metabolic diseases

6.7 Musculoskeletal disorders

6.8 Wounds and injuries

6.9 Other Applications



7 Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Geography



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Roslin Cells limited

8.2 ReNeuron Group plc

8.3 Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

8.4 Aastrom Biosciences Inc.

8.5 Advanced Cell Technologies Inc.

8.6 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

8.7 Mesoblast Ltd.

8.8 International Stem Cell Corporation

8.9 Gamida Cell Ltd.

8.10 Athersys Inc.

8.11 Celgene Corporation

8.12 Cellular Dynamics International Inc.

8.13 Fibrocell Science Inc.

8.14 Regeneus Ltd

8.15 Stemcells Inc.



