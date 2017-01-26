

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-sharing service Lyft Inc. is reportedly planning to expand the number of US cities its operates in this year.



According to a report from Business Insider, Lyft plans launch its service in 100 additional cities in the US by 2017-end, which will bring the total number of US cities Lyft has operations to 300.



Business Insider noted that the news was provided by Jaime Raczka, the head of early stage markets and expansion at Lyft.



Lyft will be expanding to 40 cities of the 100 on Thursday, while the rest 60 cities will be announced later this year.



'We dramatically increased our launch pace in the second half of 2016 and are obviously going to continue and accelerate that in 2017,' Raczka said. 'There is a lot of excitement from both passengers and drivers as Lyft expands into these new markets.'



Lyft claims that it currently offers service to 55 percent of the US population. Lyft is the second-largest ride-hailing service in the US, behind Uber, and is currently valued at $5.5 billion.



