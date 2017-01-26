

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Amid a dispute over who will pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has pulled out of a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.



Pena Nieto announced the move in a post on Twitter on Thursday, continuing a back-and-forth exchange between the two leaders on social media.



'This morning we informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with @POTUS,' Pena Nieto tweeted using the president's Twitter handle.



In a separate tweet, Pena Nieto reiterated Mexico's willingness to work with the U.S. to reach agreements on behalf of both nations.



The tweets from Pena Nieto were posted after Trump took to Twitter earlier in the day to suggest the meeting should be canceled if Mexico continues to refuse to pay for the border wall.



'If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting,' Trump tweeted.



Trump and Pena Nieto had been scheduled to hold a face-to-face meeting at the White House next Tuesday to discuss trade and immigration.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer indicated the meeting could be rescheduled for another date in the future and said the lines of communication would remain open.



Pena Nieto released a video statement Wednesday night saying that 'Mexico does not believe in walls' and once again declaring that 'Mexico will not pay for a wall.'



The back-and-forth between the two leaders comes after Trump signed an executive order for the construction of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.



The order directs federal funds to be used to begin construction of the border wall, although Trump has repeatedly claimed Mexico will reimburse U.S. taxpayers.



'We're gonna be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico, which I've always said,' Trump said in an interview with ABC News.



'All it is, is we'll be reimbursed at a later date from whatever transaction we make from Mexico,' he added. 'I'm just telling you there will be a payment. It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form.'



The president may look to compel Mexico to pay for the wall by cutting off remittance payments from Mexican nationals working in the U.S, enacting trade tariffs, and raising visa fees.



Trump told ABC News construction of the wall could begin within months and said planning is starting immediately.



