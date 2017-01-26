sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,00 Euro		+0,35
+0,31 %
WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,01
114,16
20:07
114,02
114,19
20:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A798,50+0,28 %
AMAZON.COM INC786,00+0,77 %
APPLE INC114,00+0,31 %
NETFLIX INC131,00+0,96 %