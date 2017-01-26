SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- MOVE Guides, which helps companies move their employees around the world, will contribute 1 percent of revenue in a new corporate social responsibility program called Mobility4All. Mobility4All will provide donations to support relocation and resettlement for refugees fleeing areas of conflict and poverty through a partnership with Help Refugees, and will build awareness and products through efforts from MOVE Guides' team.

The timely program is launched in line with MOVE Guides' vision for an open, global and mobile world.

MOVE Guides' Mobility4All program has three pillars:

Help on the ground - Through a partnership with Help Refugees, MOVE Guides will contribute direct funds to food, shelter and resettlement support for refugees in Greece. Greece is at the forefront of the refugee crisis. In 2016, more than 173,000 refugees entered Greece.





Build products - Throughout 2017, the company will contribute engineering resources and host hackathons to expand MOVE Guides' global mobility products for companies to support refugee resettlement.





Raise awareness and funds - MOVE Guides will host a series of educational and fundraising events in Silicon Valley and London to raise awareness and funds for projects on the ground with Help Refugees. Events will range from MOVE Guides bake sales to matching grants from partners.





"The refugee crisis is one of the greatest humanitarian disasters of our time," said MOVE Guides' CEO Brynne Kennedy. "At MOVE Guides, we believe that global mobility and immigration are forces for good. We will continue to support ways to make it easier for all types of people to move around the world, regardless of the political climate we face."

MOVE Guides' relationship with Help Refugees began in October 2016 when Kennedy visited the Calais Jungle Refugee Camp with the Founders Pledge, an initiative where technology CEOs and founders contribute 2 percent of exit proceeds to nonprofit initiatives. Kennedy was astonished by the hope that global mobility gave these refugees, and the ambition, resilience and desire to contribute to a new society that she saw.

Mobility4All comes at a time when the number of refugees is at the highest point ever, and fresh on the heels of President Donald Trump announcing an executive order to ban refugees entering the United States. The UN estimates that there are now 65.3 million refugees worldwide.

For more information on Mobility4All, please visit www.moveguides.com/mobility4all.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides helps HR teams move their employees around the world -- for any reason, any policy and any location. MOVE Guides partners with leading multinational companies to deliver a full global mobility program across 200 countries with their Talent Mobility Cloud platform, concierge-level support for employees and a global supply chain of partners.

MOVE Guides has offices in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and is backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital. For more information, go to: www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Help Refugees

Help Refugees is a grassroots humanitarian organization formed in September 2015 in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Calais. By October 2015 it was the number one provider of aid to the unofficial refugee camps in Calais and Dunkirk, shortly after becoming the largest distributor of aid of any grassroots organization in Europe, funding projects in 22 Refugee camps in Greece as well as camps and settlements in Paris, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon.

Help Refugees is a registered charity under the auspices of Prism Gift Fund (charity number: 1099682). To find out how to donate, please visit: www.helprefugees.org.uk.