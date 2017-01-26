

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on fast food executive Andrew Puzder's nomination as Labor Secretary was delayed once again on Thursday.



The hearing is now scheduled for February 7th, marking the third time that the confirmation hearing has been delayed.



Hearings on Puzder's nomination had previously been planned for January 12th, January 17th, and February 2nd.



The latest delay comes a day after Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the committee, sent a letter to Puzder urging him to submit required paperwork.



'This is now the fourth hearing date that has been set for Mr. Puzder, and we have yet to receive any of his required paperwork,' Murray said after the delay was announced.



She added, 'If those documents raise more concerns about Mr. Puzder's record or his ability to lead an agency dedicated to standing up for workers and families, Congress and the public deserve to know what they are.'



A spokesman for Puzder told the Washington Post the paperwork is progressing and that Puzder is looking forward to the hearing.



Puzder currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, and is likely to face questions about his time at the company.



Democrats could also target Puzder over his opposition to the Obama administration's proposal to expand overtime pay as well as his views on raising the minimum wage.



