As technologies surrounding cloud computing and convergence continue to evolve, data center managers have to reshape their strategies to allow for greater capacity and to ensure they can provide the highest quality of uninterrupted service that is being demanded of them. Industry leader, Chatsworth Products (CPI), provides seven best practices for addressing these demands and achieving data center optimization.

Data center managers should work to identify where their resources are currently allocated and how they can best be optimized. The key to this is embracing the latest thermal efficiency, airflow and power and environmental monitoring strategies. The way data centers utilize their resources will undoubtedly continue to change as new technologies emerge. Furthermore, as more devices become integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), downtime will not be an option.

With this in mind, here are seven best practices to consider:

Address airflow management - The most critical step is separation of hot and cold air within the server room. There are three basic solutions: cabinet with vertical exhaust duct, hot aisle containment and cold aisle containment. Remove barriers to increase power/heat densities Isolation can be achieved by using accessories such as blanking filler panels, air dams and brush seal grommets. Track rack conditions and environmental variables It is important to work with solutions that can provide the ability to look into the thermal and environment performance of the infrastructure. Monitor power Intelligent power distribution units (PDUs) with monitoring capabilities enable the monitoring of voltage, current, power (kW) and energy (kilowatt-hour) levels. Monitor cooling Track inlet temperatures against the latest ASHRAE guidelines and evolving equipment specifications. Monitor uptime and status reports Check individual system uptime reports and keep an eye on the status of various system regularly. Budget for new airflow and HVAC optimization systems With a ducted exhaust system, every bit of cold air produced by the HVAC system has to go through a server, so there is no waste.

Enforcing these best practices and adopting the latest technologies will be vital in achieving a data center capable of supporting the needs of future technology demands. CPI provides the data center infrastructure necessary to support these best practices. To learn more, visit CPI's Energy Efficiency web page.

For more detailed information about data center optimization and the best practices, read CPI Product Manager Luca Rozzoni's article "Ready to Reshape" featured in Data Centre News.

About Chatsworth Products

At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today's critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customization that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI's manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).

