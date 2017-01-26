MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the ten lenders who transacted the most multifamily financing volume with the company in 2016. Through these and other lenders, Freddie Mac Multifamily settled a record $56.8 billion in new multifamily volume last year, financing more than 738,000 rental units.

"We are very proud of the extraordinary efforts by our lender network to provide America's apartment financing in 2016," said John Cannon, senior vice president of Freddie Mac Multifamily Production and Sales. "It is a privilege to work every day with our industry's best originators, underwriters, asset managers and closing counsel. Their role in the market will be especially critical this year to meeting our country's rising demand for properties with affordable rents."

Top Freddie Mac Multifamily Lenders by Volume

1. CBRE Capital Markets, Inc. $10.6 billion 2. Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC $9.8 billion 3. Walker & Dunlop, LLC $5.8 billion 4. Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. $4.6 billion 5. Berkeley Point Capital LLC $2.9 billion 6. KeyBank NA $2.7 billion 7. Capital One Multifamily Finance, LLC $2.4 billion 8. Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital $2.3 billion 9. Northmarq Capital LLC $1.9 billion 10. Greystone Servicing Corporation, Inc. $1.6 billion (tied) 10. Jones Lang LaSalle Multifamily LLC $1.6 billion (tied)

Freddie Mac Multifamily has financed more than 70,000 multifamily properties since its launch in 1993.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is the nation's multifamily housing finance leader. Nearly 90 percent of the rental homes we fund are affordable to families with low- to moderate-incomes.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.