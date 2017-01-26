BARDONIA, NY--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Greater Hudson Bank (the "Bank") (OTCQX: GHDS), with assets of $505.6 million, today reported net income of $217,000 or $0.02 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $836,000 or $0.08 per common share for the 2015 fourth quarter. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, net income was $3.0 million or $0.27 per common share compared to $3.2 million or $0.32 per common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. Return on average common stockholders' equity was 1.91 percent and 6.58 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 7.42 percent and 7.24 percent for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2015, respectively.

Edward T. Lutz, president and CEO stated, "The results for our 4 th quarter, while trailing prior quarterly operations, reflect the fact that loan growth was robust in the quarter and reserves were augmented substantially in recognition of deterioration in collateral coverage of performing loans. This effected the results for the full year. The Bank's fundamental variables driving future results -- increased loans, and deposits and attendant top line revenue and cost control -- are quite favorable and we expect future quarterly results to mirror historical outcomes."

Financial highlights as of December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015 are as follows:

Total assets increased $72.9 million, or 16.8 percent, to $505.6 million.

Loans, net of unearned income, increased $49.6 million or 17.6 percent, to $332.2 million.

Investments increased $17.0 million, or 13.3 percent, to $144.4 million.

Deposits increased $58.2 million, or 17.1 percent, to $398.2 million.

Borrowings increased $4.3 million, or 9.5 percent, to $49.6 million.

Stockholders' equity increased $10.6 million, or 23.9 percent to $55.0 million.

Performance highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the December 31, 2015 period are as follows:

Net interest income increased $270,000, or 7.6 percent, to $3.8 million.

Non-interest expense increased $360,000 or 15.0 percent to $2.8 million.

The provision for loan losses increased $855,000.

Performance highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the December 31, 2015 period are as follows:

Net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 8.9 percent, to $14.9 million.

Non-interest expense increased $755,000 or 7.8 percent to $10.4 million.

The provision for loan losses increased $958,000.

Gains on securities transactions increased $113,000.

Kenneth J. Torsoe, chairman of the board stated that, "The Board acknowledges the effects of the 4 th quarter on the overall earnings outcome for 2016, however, we are greatly encouraged by the growth in loans, the Bank reaching the $500 million milestone in total assets, the building of market share in our three county markets and, particularly, the substantial increase in demand deposits. The management team continues to build the Bank soundly and add incrementally to shareholder value."

EARNINGS

*Results Unaudited Three months Ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS DATA: 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net interest income $ 3,842 $ 3,572 $ 14,919 $ 13,702 Provision for loan losses 983 128 1,196 238 Noninterest income 170 113 531 451 Gains on securities transactions - 62 518 405 Noninterest Expense 2,754 2,394 10,408 9,653 --------- --------- --------- --------- Income before income taxes 275 1,225 4,364 4,667 Provision for income taxes 58 389 1,363 1,489 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net income $ 217 $ 836 $ 3,001 $ 3,178 ========= ========= ========= ========= Efficiency Ratio 68.6% 65.0% 67.4% 68.2% AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA: 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Earning Assets $ 457,810 $ 414,551 $ 433,829 $ 391,763 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 355,257 332,253 342,456 315,529 Net interest spread 3.23% 3.32% 3.38% 3.44% Net interest margin 3.36% 3.45% 3.44% 3.50%

The decrease in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2015, is primarily attributable to an increase in the provision for loan losses of $855,000 as a result of an increase in loans, net of unearned income of $38.5 million for the quarter, as well as an increase in specific reserves primarily due to collateral deterioration of performing loans. The increase in the provision was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $270,000, primarily due to an increase in average earnings assets outstanding.

The decrease in net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2015, is primarily attributable to an increase in the provision for loan losses of $958,000 as a result of an increase in loans, net of unearned income of $49.6 million for the year, as well as an increase in specific reserves for classified assets. The increase in the provision was partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.2 million as a result in an increase in average earning assets outstanding, as well as an increase in security gains of $113,000.

BALANCE SHEET & CREDIT QUALITY

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA - Unaudited: As of (in thousands, except ratios) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- Total Investments $ 144,433 $ 127,460 Loans, net of unearned income 332,175 282,548 Allowance for loan losses 4,746 3,555 Total assets 505,601 432,701 Total deposits 398,161 340,011 Borrowings 49,624 45,335 Nonperforming assets 7,977 3,185 Allowance for loan losses to total net loans 1.43% 1.26% Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.58% 0.74%

The Bank increased total investments by $17.0 million to $144.4 million and loans, net of unearned income by $49.6 million to $332.2 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015. The increases were funded by increases in total deposits of $58.2 million, stockholders' equity of $10.6 million, and borrowings of $4.3 million.

Nonperforming assets increased $4.8 million to $8.0 million as of December 31, 2016 from $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015. The increase in nonperforming loans is primarily attributable to one loan relationship. The nonperforming loan balance is related to a limited number of loan relationships that the Bank is actively attempting to remediate and is closely monitoring.

CAPITAL

EQUITY - Unaudited As of (in thousands, except ratios) December 31, 2016 2015 --------- --------- Tier 1 Capital $ 54,813 $ 43,093 Total Stockholders' Equity 54,972 44,352 Book value per common share 4.46 4.42 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.4% 10.0%

The Bank's leverage ratio was 11.4 percent at December 31, 2016 compared to 10.0 percent at December 31, 2015. The increase in stockholders' equity is primary attributable to the Bank's $9.2 million capital raise in the second quarter of this year. The Bank continues to be considered a well-capitalized institution under current Federal regulatory guidelines.

Greater Hudson Bank's annual Stockholders' Meeting will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Crestview Conference Center, 440 West Nyack Road, West Nyack, NY 10994. All shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend.

Greater Hudson Bank, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Bardonia, NY. The Bank, which specializes in providing customized banking services to Hudson Valley based businesses, non-profits and municipal agencies is chartered by the New York State Department of Financial Services and its deposits are insured by the FDIC. As evidence of the Bank's financial strength, Greater Hudson Bank has been recognized with a superior rating by the country's leading independent bank rating and research firm, BauerFinancial, Inc. Further information can be found on the Bank's website at www.GreaterHudsonBank.com or by calling 844-GREAT-11.

