

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing modest weakness in morning trading, treasuries turned higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday.



Bond prices climbed well off their worst levels of the day and into positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.5 basis points to 2.508 percent.



The downturn shown by the ten-year yield came after it reached its highest intraday level in almost a month.



The higher close by treasuries came following the announcement of the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.335 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45, while the ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



Today's seven-year note auction came after the Treasury sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday and $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing a bigger than expected rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 21st.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 259,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 247,000.



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in new home sales in the month of December, with sales falling to a ten-month low.



The Commerce Department said new home sales tumbled by 10.4 percent to an annual rate of 536,000 in December after jumping by 4.7 percent to a revised rate of 598,000 in November.



Economic news is likely to attract attention on Friday, with reports on durable goods orders, fourth quarter GDP, and consumer sentiment potentially impacting trading.



