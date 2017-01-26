Global textile and apparel production has been one of the biggest causes of water polluting, air pollution and solid-waste pollution in the world, according to the World Bank. To combat the harmful effects of textile and apparel production on the environment, more and more manufacturers have started to use sustainable materials and develop new environmental-friendly approaches in their textile production processes. These initiatives are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Fabrics made of fruit fibres are the new trend in textile industry

Fruit fibres, as one of the best sustainable materials, have been used to make a wide range of textile products in recent years. For example, Piñatex, a leather alternative derived from pineapple leaves, is cheaper in cost than traditional leather, and also finds a use for the 40,000 tonnes of waste pineapple leaves that the global pineapple industry produces every year, and provides more financial opportunities for pineapple farmers. Banana fibre fabric, made from banana stems, can be used as an alternative to silk; Cocona fabric, made from coconut husks, is a great fast-drying durable and wrinkle-resistant sportswear material.

Apart from being reusable, recyclable, or biodegradable, these fruit fibres also do not require additional cultivate acreage, water, or fertilizer, making them a much more eco-friendly choice than traditional textiles.

A new dyeing method that reduces water usage and waste

An environmental-friendly dyeing method which adds pigment to raw synthetic material, dyeing it before the material is spun into yarn or woven into fabric, has been created by a Swedish company We Are SpinDye. This dyeing method can efficiently reduce waste water pollution but without sacrificing the quality or colour of the dyed fabric.

Textile dyeing normally uses many chemicals and creates a lot of waste water, but with manufacturers and consumers placing greater concerns on protecting the environment, more and more natural dyeing innovations are expected to be introduced to improve sustainability in near future.

Circles Textile Program Expects a Zero Waste Textile Industry

The Circles Textile Program aims to tackle the loopholes around post-consumer textiles in the global fashion industry. An interactive platform Circle Fashion has been created to provide a circularity scan to fashion brands and offer reasonable recycling scenarios for capturing value from textile waste. Other two projects include Fibersort, a machine for separating huge volumes of mixed post-consumer textiles waste; and the Circle Market, an online platform for the recovery, reuse, and resale of textiles have also been initiated.

Over the last few years, some major brands such as Volcom, H&M and Levi Strauss have joined this program of closed-loop strategies for textiles, hoping to transform the textile industry into a zero-waste industry.

