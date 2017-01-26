MANHEIM, PA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The remarkable growth of Harrington Hoists, Inc. is attributed to producing trusted products and providing top level customer service on every level. Harrington's parent company, KITO Corporation of Japan, has recently developed the KITO Spirit business model using Harrington's enthusiastic approach as a template for its international operations.

In tandem with the roll out of KITO Spirit, Carlo Lonardi was promoted to President of Harrington Hoists, Inc., and President and CEO of Kito Americas. Lonardi will take on the leadership of the four Kito Group Companies including: Harrington Hoists, Inc., Peerless Industrial Group, Kito Canada, Inc., and Kito Do Brasil. These companies constitute the largest division within the Kito Group. His mission is to unify the companies in delivering the best customer experience throughout the Americas.

In a recent interview with Industry Visions News, Lonardi spoke of his goals for the future of the Kito Americas companies. "Customer satisfaction has always been the heart of Harrington Hoists, Inc.," said Lonardi. "Our goal is to uniformly enhance the customer focus through all of the Americas companies by bringing products closer to the customer and servicing them better to deliver the same positive experience at every contact."

Harrington Hoists, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of KITO Corporation located in Manheim, PA, Elizabethtown, PA, Corona, CA and South Holland, IL. Harrington also markets hoist products in South America under the KITO brand.

