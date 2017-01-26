TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results after market close on February 16, 2017 followed by a conference call and webcast on February 17, 2017 at 10:00 am ET.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call Information:

Toll Free (North America): 1-(844) 543-5236

International: 1-(703) 318-2218

Webcast: www.briogoldinc.com

Conference Call REPLAY:

Toll Free (North America): 1-(855) 859-2056

Toronto Local and International: 1-(404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 62179615

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 17, 2017 until 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2017.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating mines and a gold project, which is a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that is currently on care and maintenance and is expected to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

