

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VMware Inc. (VMW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $597 million, or $1.43 per share. This was up from $534 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $2.03 billion. This was up from $1.87 billion last year.



VMware Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $597 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $1.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%



