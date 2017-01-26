sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,794 Euro		+0,395
+3,47 %
WKN: 914782 ISIN: CA15101Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: CTW 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELESTICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELESTICA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,936
12,116
22:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CELESTICA INC
CELESTICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELESTICA INC11,794+3,47 %