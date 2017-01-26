VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- The inaugural year of the STEM Spotlight Awards concluded today with industry leaders, government officials, and post-secondary students coming together to celebrate the young minds that are driving BC's STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) industries forward at the STEM Spotlight Awards Gala.

With jobs in the STEM sector predicted to grow over the next 10 years, and skilled trades workers expected to be in higher demand than ever before, the STEM Spotlight Awards encourages students to think critically about the industry in front of them and develop creative ideas that could positively impact jobs in the STEM field. With a growing number of B.C. high school graduates opting to enter a skilled trades program upon graduation, the STEM Spotlight Awards offers young people a leg-up, allowing their ideas to be seen by industry leaders.

The STEM Spotlight Awards is a first-of-its-kind competition for the STEM Sectors in BC. Students presented solutions to the challenges defined by category sponsors across various STEM industries. Category sponsors selected their category winner who went on to be evaluated by an independent panel of judges who selected the grand prize winner. Category winners and the grand prize winner were all announced at the STEM Spotlight Awards Gala this afternoon and include:

1. Sustainability- Sponsored by Structurlam: Stephen Cohos (BCIT) for his modular construction system that allows architects and designers the freedom to create unique residential buildings by arranging independent living units to shape the overall structure. Projects would utilize prefabricated material such as Cross Laminated Timber and Glulam beams. 2. Infrastructure- Sponsored by SNC-Lavalin: Alexander Proskiw (UBC) for his idea to protect existing transportation infrastructure using transparent tunnels. 3. Energy- Sponsored by Peace River Hydro Partners: Austin Molby (UBC) for his proposal to transport workers on a charter flight system with three possible new systems that reduce cost and time from the system that is currently operating in British Columbia. 4. Technology- Sponsored by Unbounce: Naheel Jawaid (SFU) for his proposed smartphone app that allows users to take a photo of a product in a store to receive instant reviews of that product for smart and efficient shopping. 5. Transportation- Sponsored by BC Ferries: Ryan Hirakida (UBC) for his proposed Passenger Allocation System that would allow the user to calculate their route to the ferry, select and pay for their ferry of choice, and utilize data management systems to ensure constant communication between passengers and BC Ferries. 6. Bright Light Future Award- Sponsored by Babcock: Julie Cantes and Marco Guglielmotti (BCIT) for their proposed Green-Blue Corridors that utilize integrated biowales and sand-iron filtration systems. 7. Grand Prize Winner: The grand prize went to the Sustainability finalist Stephen Cohos for his modular construction system.

The STEM Spotlight Awards would not have been possible without the support of presenting sponsor Babcock Canada Inc., Global BC, Vancouver Sun, BC Colleges, ITA, BC Safety Authority, Science World, Skills Canada and Talk Shop Media.

