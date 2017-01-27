CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/26/17 -- Norrep Capital Management Ltd. has received A+ Fundata FundGrade Awards for the following funds:

-- Norrep Global Income Growth Class -- Norrep Entrepreneurs Class

These awards represent Norrep's commitment to pursuing long-term wealth solutions for their clients through independent active management.

About Fundata FundGrade Awards

The FundGrade A+ Awards are awarded annually to investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year. Learn more about the Award Program and the methodology at www.fundgradeawards.com.

About Norrep Capital Management Ltd.

Norrep Capital Management is an award-winning independent fund company, managing an extensive range of mutual funds and alternative investment funds. Norrep was founded in 1995 and manages approximately $1 billion in AUM from offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.norrep.com for more details about Norrep Investments.

The FundGrade™ A+ Award is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. "Norrep Investments" and design are registered trademarks of Norrep Investment Management Group Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Leila Li

Dealer & Client Services Associate

Norrep Capital Management Ltd.

(403) 705-2435

info@norrep.com



