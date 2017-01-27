

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $336 million, or $1.51 per share. This was lower than $343 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $2.19 billion. This was down from $2.23 billion last year.



Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $336 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.51 vs. $1.59 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.23 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.8%



