

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) announced, for the full year 2017, net sales are forecasted to increase between 4 percent and 5 percent on an as-reported basis. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, full year 2017 net sales are forecasted to increase between 6 percent and 6.5 percent over 2016. The company said its full year 2017 earnings per share, after adjusting for amortization of intangibles and certain items that affect comparability between periods, are projected to be between $11.45 and $11.75, representing growth between 11 percent and 14 percent compared to full year 2016 results.



Fourth quarter 2016 net sales were $967.1 million, an increase of 11 percent on an as-reported basis over the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, fourth quarter 2016 net sales increased 12 percent over the prior-year period. Net sales in the U.S. were $655.0 million and net sales outside the U.S. were $312.1 million, an increase of 8 percent and 18 percent, respectively, over the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, fourth quarter 2016 net sales outside the U.S. increased 21 percent over the prior-year period.



For the fourth quarter 2016, net income was $159.6 million and earnings per share were $2.11, an increase of 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively, as compared to fourth quarter 2015 results. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and certain items that affect comparability between periods, fourth quarter net income was $208.6 million and earnings per share were $2.77, an increase of 13 percent and 14 percent, respectively, as compared to fourth quarter 2015 results.



