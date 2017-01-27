HOLLYWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Juniper Smoke, a fresh new novel series by Sadia Ash that swept the women's lit world, will now be optioned as a major film by Cinespots, Clover Entertainment Inc. and other production companies (TBA). This is the first romance series since Fifty Shades of Grey and Me Before You to gain such momentum in Hollywood.

Juniper Smoke centers on the quirky affair of Juniper Mills and Kyle Paxton, who are as different as Red and Blue America. He is a micro-camera inventor from San Francisco and she is a sassy museum curator in Michigan. The sole caretaker of her autistic twin and comatose mother, Juniper was raised to hate all men. Until she meets Kyle. Haunted by his girlfriend's ghost who commits suicide, Kyle schedules dating like work -- with clockwork precision. When he falls for Juniper, his life spins off its axis.

The Juniper Series is written by Sadia Ash and edited by Beth Bruno. The trilogy consists of JUNIPER SMOKE and KYLE & JUNIPER (Book I & II in one 700 page e-book $1.99, Paperback $17.99) and the upcoming, FINDING JUNIPER.

"Juniper Smoke cuts a sweet story of love and nostalgia with the razor edge of modern dating," says producer Stephanie Johnson of Clover Entertainment. "It blends stark reality with the fun of a romance universe." Johnson was key in bringing the Crossfire Series by Sylvia Day to Lionsgate and says in a film world lacking diverse female voices, Juniper Smoke is a welcome addition.

"The series is an edgy drama with dark secrets, complex characters, mystical elements, and more plot twists than a Six Flags roller coaster ride," said Tedd Faraone, President of Cinespots. "We look forward to seeing Juniper Smoke in theaters." Cinespots is a distribution company that ran the novel's book trailer in 108 theaters across America.

With refrains of suicide, rape, and misogyny, Juniper Smoke tackles a lot without losing its entertainment value. The talented Ash says, "Love makes me write and loss keeps me awake at night. A recurring theme in my books is the transitory nature of love. To me, that is the saddest story of all."

Huffington Post calls Juniper Smoke, "the must read romance." Readers fell for the mysterious Kyle Paxton and made it a surprise indie hit. Robotic and inflexible, Kyle has a condition that makes him see the world in numbers and data. Schmexy Girls, a leading book blog, says: "He is an enigma, a puzzle we want to solve and see the real man behind the facade he carefully crafts. You must meet Kyle and Juniper and fall in love with their one of a kind story."

Nominated for several reader and book awards, the trilogy has fans impatient for the final book. "Juniper Smoke kept me up two nights in a row, my eyes glued to my screen as I flipped page after page. I read it on the bus, while eating dinner, making breakfast, tying my shoes, everywhere. That hasn't happened since Harry Potter," says Kika on Goodreads.

Sadia Ash, has also written Harbor Haven, a political thriller screenplay and the Time and Tide, a trilogy about Victorian female artists. "Art is fading as technology takes over and my characters, like Juniper, got lost at the intersection of art and history."

As Ash finishes the last book in the series, Clover Entertainment is currently in talks with screenwriters, producers, actors and studios about the film adaptation of Juniper Smoke.

