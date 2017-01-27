Scotiabank Digital Factory Commences Production in Canada

TORONTO, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First of its kind environment will house 350 digital, design, engineering and agile experts working to improve customer experiences

Scotiabank officially opened the doors today to its Canadian Digital Factory, a dedicated digital production facility designed to drive collaboration and creativity as well as to improve our customers' experience in areas such as mobile and digital banking transactions, account openings, loan adjudication and mortgage lending.

The 70,000 square foot facility, located in Toronto just a few blocks away from Scotiabank's global corporate headquarters, will employ digital, design, engineering and agile specialists. The space is designed to facilitate collaboration, creativity and real-time direct customer input to develop innovative solutions.

Scotiabank is creating a network of Digital Factories including one in each of the Pacific Alliance countries of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. These Factories will serve as incubators for new products, services and solutions for Scotiabank's 23 million customers around the world.

"All Scotiabankers are deeply proud of our five Digital Factories and the work that is taking place in these facilities," said Brian Porter, President and CEO, Scotiabank."These creative workspaces are inspiring and encouraging entrepreneurism, accelerating delivery times and allowing our teams to sharpen their focus on meeting the needs of our customers. They are also playing an important role in spurring FinTech innovation, productivity and job growth in their local markets."

Designed byInterior Architects, the new Digital Factory facility in Toronto was designed based on ideas and input from Scotiabank employees to create a space that reflects the diversity of workstyles and the need for a creative, agile and fun work environment.

Quick Facts about the Scotiabank Digital Factory Space in Toronto:

Customer Usability Lab: Customer feedback informs our test-and-learn development culture every step of the way. The Customer Usability Lab space at the Digital Factory is a place where our teams meet with our customers to test our solutions as we build them. It helps our teams understand what our customers want and need, and enables us to capture real time feedback and iterate on what has already been designed.

Customer feedback informs our test-and-learn development culture every step of the way. The Customer Usability Lab space at the Digital Factory is a place where our teams meet with our customers to test our solutions as we build them. It helps our teams understand what our customers want and need, and enables us to capture real time feedback and iterate on what has already been designed. Scrum-ready workspaces: From large huddle rooms to private meeting booths, the technology-forward design enables teams to collaborate across the Bank's footprint, and drives quality and efficiency of technical production for employees and scrum teams who use the agile methodology. The neighbourhood themes and meeting rooms are named after people and technologies that disrupted and transformed their industries.

From large huddle rooms to private meeting booths, the technology-forward design enables teams to collaborate across the Bank's footprint, and drives quality and efficiency of technical production for employees and scrum teams who use the agile methodology. The neighbourhood themes and meeting rooms are named after people and technologies that disrupted and transformed their industries. Artful design and inspiration: Artwork throughout acknowledges Scotiabank's history and inspires the future. The Digital Factory logo - a fusion between the traditional factory gear and a pixelated gear - encapsulates the transformation from analog to digital and Scotiabank's broader digital transformation. Proudly on display is a stylized Scotiabank Coat of Arms from the original version designed in 1921. Informed by interviews with Digital Factory employees, Toronto artists created a mural that represents Scotiabank's evolving role for banking customers around the world, grounded in the bank's core values: respect, integrity, passion and accountability.

Artwork throughout acknowledges Scotiabank's history and inspires the future. The Digital Factory logo - a fusion between the traditional factory gear and a pixelated gear - encapsulates the transformation from analog to digital and Scotiabank's broader digital transformation. Proudly on display is a stylized Scotiabank Coat of Arms from the original version designed in 1921. Informed by interviews with Digital Factory employees, artists created a mural that represents Scotiabank's evolving role for banking customers around the world, grounded in the bank's core values: respect, integrity, passion and accountability. Security haven: A biometric security access solution captures and matches four fingerprints with a single hand movement. It implements contactless technology, allowing residents to remain on the move when passing through a control point.

