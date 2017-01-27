

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan climbed 0.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That topped expectations for 0.2 percent but was down from 0.5 percent in November.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food, sank an annual 0.2 percent. That also beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction a month earlier.



Individually, prices were up 2.5 percent on year for food, along with education (1.5 percent), medical care (0.8 percent) and clothing (0.6 percent).



Prices were down 4.8 percent for fuel, along with furniture (-1.0 percent) and communications (-0.7 percent).



On a monthly basis, overall inflation sank 0.2 percent and core CPI was unchanged.



Individually, prices were down 1.2 percent on month for clothing, along with food (-0.9 percent) and medical care (-0.1 percent).



Prices were unchanged for housing, furniture, education and recreation, while fuel prices were up 0.8 percent.



Overall inflation for the Tokyo region, considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend, added 0.1 percent on year in January versus expectations for a flat reading - which would have been unchanged.



Core CPI in Tokyo was down 0.3 percent versus forecasts for -0.4 percent and up from -0.6 percent in December.



Individually, prices were up 1.9 percent on year for clothing, along with food (1.7 percent), recreation (1.0 percent) and education (0.8 percent).



Prices tumbled an annual 7.0 percent for fuel.



On a monthly basis, overall and core Tokyo inflation both were down 0.4 percent.



Individually, clothing prices skidded 4.8 percent on month, along with recreation (-2.0 percent) and communications (-0.3 percent).



Prices were up 0.4 percent for fuel, and flat for housing and education.



