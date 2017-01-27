

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK) reported that its Group share of net profit for fiscal year 2016 was 3.981 billion euros, representing growth of 11%.



Profit from recurring operations was 7 billion euros in 2016, an increase of 6%, to which all business groups, apart from selective distribution, contributed.



Revenue was 37.6 billion euros in 2016, an increase of 5% over the previous year. Organic revenue growth was 6%.



Despite a climate of geopolitical and currency uncertainties, LVMH said it is well-equipped to continue its growth momentum across all business groups in 2017.



LVMH enters 2017 with caution but has, once again, set an objective of increasing its global leadership position in luxury goods.



At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 13, 2017, LVMH will propose a dividend of 4 euros per share, an increase of 13%. An interim dividend of 1.40 per share euros was paid on December 1 of last year. The balance of 2.60 euros per share will be paid on April 21, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX