Walk-In Refrigerator Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.58% During 2017 to 2021

The analysts forecast global walk-in refrigerator market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2017-2021. One of the major factors responsible for the increasing preference for customized walk-in refrigerators is to manage the traffic flow through a kitchen or food preparation area. The availability of customized walk-in refrigerators will accelerate the growth prospects for the global walk-in refrigerator market for the next four years.

The global walk-in refrigerator market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of M&A. In the present market scenario, the services provided by the top vendors are being consolidated through M&A. These M&A are executed by a huge number of new technology-enabled entrants. The commercial walk-in refrigerator market comprises an array of international and regional vendors.

The following companies are the key players in the global walk-in refrigerator market: Foster Refrigerator, Kolpak, Master-Bilt, and Nor-Lake. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ABLE PRODUCTS, American Panel, Amerikooler, Arctic Walk In Cooler & Freezers, Beverage-Air, Delfield, Emerson Electric, FRIGINOX, Haier, Honeywell, Hussmann, Imbera Foodservice, Imperial Manufacturing, Intertek, Panasonic, Precision Refrigeration, SRC Refrigeration, and Victory Refrigeration.

According to the walk-in refrigerator market report, one of the major drivers for this market is need to control bacterial growth and extend shelf life of food. Contamination of food affects the safety and quality of the product. It is the most common reason for food poisoning. It can result in products being discarded, which could affect foodservice restaurants, hotels, and other end-users in terms of their turnovers. Food items such as meat, fish, and poultry tend to get infected with bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. Coli) and Salmonella when not stored properly, causing food contamination.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. One of the major factors responsible for the market's growth in the region is the steady growth in demand from supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and bakery outlets. Furthermore, the increasing number of foodservice establishments that have walk-in refrigerators installed will drive the sales of new walk-in refrigerators in the region.

