sprite-preloader
Freitag, 27.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

237,15 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
236,07
237,01
26.01.
235,95
237,20
26.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA MOTORS INC
TESLA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA MOTORS INC237,150,00 %