

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) sued the former director of its Autopilot program, accusing him of taking confidential information about the company's driver-assist system and trying to recruit at least a dozen former colleagues to a new startup, according to Bloomberg reports.



Sterling Anderson started working last summer on the new autonomous-car venture, Aurora Innovation LLC, before his departure from the company in December, Tesla alleged Thursday. Anderson has been collaborating with Chris Urmson, the former head of Google's self-driving car project, according to a complaint filed in state court in San Jose, California.



The report noted that the electric-car maker seeks a court order barring Anderson, Urmson and Aurora Innovation from recruiting Tesla employees and contractors for one year after Anderson's termination date. The Palo Alto, California-based company also wants an order blocking any use of Tesla's proprietary information related to autonomous driving. Urmson and Anderson hadn't announced their startup prior to the lawsuit.



