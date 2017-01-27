Information on Preliminary Investigation Related to Hunts Arranged by Holmen

NORRKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmen has today published a press release relating to an ongoing preliminary investigation regarding hunting events arranged by Holmen in the region of Norrköping, Sweden. As chairman of the Board in Holmen, L E Lundbergföretagen AB's Chief Executive Officer Fredrik Lundberg has hosted some of these events and has in this capacity today been served reasonable suspicion of giving a bribe.

For further information please refer to Holmen's press release.

-Hunting arranged by Holmen on lands in the Norrköping area is a decades-long tradition and provides an opportunity to meet with Holmen's employees as well as with external participants, says Fredrik Lundberg. Of course, I respect the work of the prosecutors and assist them with the information they wish to have. I am convinced that both Holmen and I have managed everything correctly and that no violations have occurred.

Stockholm, 26 January 2017

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

