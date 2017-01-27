

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The next time you board an American Airlines (AAL) flight, you might have to bring your own device for in-flight entertainment. The airline will not install seat-back video screens on its new Boeing 737 Max aircraft when it takes delivery of the aircraft later this year.



According to American Airlines, more than 90 percent of its passengers already bring a device or screen with them when they fly.



'So it makes sense for American to focus on giving customers the best entertainment and fast connection options rather than installing seatback monitors that will be obsolete within a few years,' American Airlines said in a message to its employees.



Instead, American Airlines will let customers with a phone, tablet or laptop to connect to its on-board Wi-Fi network and watch free movies and, television shows in its on-board library as well as watch free live television channels, all without buying an in-flight connection.



Customers who want to pay to get online will be able to access the high speed, satellite-based Internet access that will be installed by the airline on the MAX and other aircraft. They will be able to stream Netflix, Amazon and other video-on-demand as well as text and surf the web.



The Fort Worth, Texas-based airline said that it's free streaming library as well as satellite Internet connections will work from gate-to-gate.



However, customers flying on the airline's international flights will continue to have seat-back screens. All the wide-body aircraft as well as some of the narrow-body aircraft used for specific flights will keep their seat-back screens.



'We'll keep seatback monitors on Boeing 777s, 787s, Airbus A330s, and our A350s, which begin arriving next year. We're also committed to seat-back screens on our three-class A321s,' American Airlines said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX