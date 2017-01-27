Neuste MedienmitteilungenPräsentation des UBS-Ergebnisses des vierten Quartals und des Gesamtjahrs 2016

Zürich 27. Jan 2017 06:45 Price Sensitive Information Quarterly Results

(Full report: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/about_ubs/investor_relations/shared/quarterlies/2016/4q16/_jcr_content/par/columncontrol_3/col1/linklist/link.0161029874.file/bGluay9wYXRoPS9jb250ZW50L2RhbS9zdGF0aWMvcXVhcnRlcmxpZXMvMjAxNi80cTE2LzRxMTYtZmluYW5jaWFsLXJlcG9ydC5wZGY=/4q16-financial-report.pdf)

(Medienmitteilung: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/about_ubs/investor_relations/shared/quarterlies/2016/4q16/_jcr_content/par/columncontrol_3/col2/linklist/link.1990954695.file/bGluay9wYXRoPS9jb250ZW50L2RhbS9zdGF0aWMvcXVhcnRlcmxpZXMvMjAxNi80cTE2LzRxMTYtbWVkaWEtcmVsZWFzZS1kZS5wZGY=/4q16-media-release-de.pdf)

(Ergebnis-Präsentation: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/about_ubs/investor_relations/shared/quarterlies/2016/4q16/_jcr_content/par/columncontrol_3/col2/linklist/link_1.0780752110.file/bGluay9wYXRoPS9jb250ZW50L2RhbS9zdGF0aWMvcXVhcnRlcmxpZXMvMjAxNi80cTE2LzRxMTYtcmVzdWx0cy1wcmVzZW50YXRpb24ucGRm/4q16-results-presentation.pdf)

(Timeseries & spreadsheets: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/about_ubs/investor_relations/quarterly_reporting/timeseries.html)

(Presentation webcast: http://st.swisscomstream.ch/72-1274-17862)

(Financial highlights: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/about_ubs/investor_relations/quarterly_reporting/kmvideos.html?q=q42016)

Bereinigter 4Q16-Vorsteuergewinn CHF 1,1 Milliarden, plus 47% gegenüber Vorjahresquartal

Den Aktionären der UBS Group AG zurechenbarer Reingewinn im vierten Quartal von CHF 738 Millionen; verwässertes 4Q16-Ergebnis pro Aktie von CHF 0.19

Bereinigter1 Gewinn vor Steuern für 2016 von CHF 5,4 Milliarden; den Aktionären der UBS Group AG zurechenbarer Reingewinn von CHF 3,3 Milliarden; verwässertes Ergebnis pro Aktie von CHF 0.86

Für 2016 vorgeschlagene ordentliche Dividende von CHF 0.60, unverändert gegenüber 2015

Harte Kernkapitalquote von 13,8% (CET1, vollständig umgesetzt); CET1-Leverage Ratio von 3,53% (vollständig umgesetzt)

UBS lanciert neues philanthropisches Portfolio, um die Gesundheitsversorgung von Kindern in den am stärksten benachteiligten Gebieten der Welt zu verbessern

(Lesen Sie die ganze Mitteilung zu den 4Q-Ergebnissen und dem Gesamtjahr 2016: https://www.ubs.com/content/news/de/2017/01/27/4q16-quarterly-result/_jcr_content/par/linklist/link.1765099814.file/bGluay9wYXRoPS9jb250ZW50L2RhbS9zdGF0aWMvcXVhcnRlcmxpZXMvMjAxNi80cTE2LzRxMTYtbWVkaWEtcmVsZWFzZS1kZS5wZGY=/4q16-media-release-de.pdf)

1 Siehe Tabelle «Performance by business division and Corporate Center unit - reported and adjusted» in dieser Mitteilung.