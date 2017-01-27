Bureau Veritas Announces Mobile World Congress 2017 Activities

KOWLOON BAY, Hong Kong, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bureau Veritas, leaders in testing, inspection/audit, advisory and certification services for the Smartworld, have announced their activity rundown for Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Held between 27 February and 2 March, Bureau Veritas, together with 7layers, have announced a bigger stand in Hall 1 with a comprehensive range of on-stand activities. Organized by the GSMA, the annual event provides a venue for over 100,000 industry players and over 2,000 exhibitors from all over the world to gather, network, exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge technologies and the most innovative products & solutions.

Under the motto - smart me • smart home • smart city - Bureau Veritas will present their comprehensive portfolio, covering virtually all aspects that have to be tried and tested to make the Internet of Things become a working reality. Specialists from all over the world will be present over the 4-days at Stand #1F50 in Hall 1 to explain the hottest topics within todays and tomorrow's smart world - connected car certification, the new Radio Equipment Directive, LoRa compliance, Bluetooth 5, White-Fi development roadmap, NB IoT progress, ....

Bureau Veritas' Industry Insight Series

As well as discussing the latest technical and commercial requirements; over the course of the 4-days Bureau Veritas will be providing executive insights covering the latest regulatory, performance, security, connectivity and interoperability challenges with practical guidelines on how to address & overcome.

Smart Testing

Cybersecurity - Test Automation Tool Intro & Demo

- Test Automation Tool Intro & Demo Connectivity - Mitigating risk with wireless testing whilst optimizing quality and costs with our Test Management Tool, Interlab EVO from 7layers

Smart Home

Overcoming wireless connectivity and interoperability challenges in the Smart Home

Smart Wear

Introduction of our suite of solutions for integrated apparel, trackers and VR headsets that address the challenging needs of both compliance and consume

Smart City

The role of Low Power Wide Area Network technologies in the IoT including the latest compliance insights

Smart Transportation

Update on test standards / methodology associated with V2X communications in the USA

Personalized Tour of Bureau Veritas' Smartworld testing laboratories, in Barcelona...

Chris Baird, Director of Global Marketing for Bureau Veritas Consumer Products Services commented, "For the first time we will be showcasing our state of the art test platforms at the show, virtually. All Smartworld products undergo testing to verify a number of needs, but how many people have explored a test lab and appreciate what goes on? Attendees can visit our stand to explore what happens within a modern Smartworld laboratory. Find out what an EMC Chamber looks like. Appreciate the reasons we perform OTA testing. Understand how SAR testing works. See the equipment needed for a RF chamber. Even identify what the numerous acroynms stand for!"

Augmented Reality Experience

As the requirements for compliance and performance grow, so does the range of services needed by the industry. Thanks to the latest advances in technology, Bureau Veritas will be additionally be showcasing their suite of solutions for key Smartworld segments allowing visitors to explore the range of services they provide for Connected People, , Connected Cars, Smart Phones and Smart Homes.

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 68,400 employees in 1,400 offices and laboratories located in 140 countries. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance and sustainability provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, certification, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include soft goods; electrical and electronic products; smartworld products and services including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; hard goods; toys and juvenile products; premiums; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

