Nomination Committee ahead of Ahlsell AB"'s 2017 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The extraordinary general meeting held on 31 August 2016 resolved to establish a nomination committee and to adopt rules of procedures for the nomination committee. The rules of procedures for the nomination committee follow the Swedish Corporate Governance Code.

The nomination committee shall consist of four members, representing the largest shareholders in the Company as of 31 August the year before the annual general meeting and who wish to participate in the duties of the nomination committee. In addition to these four members, the chairman of the board of directors shall be a co-opted member of the nomination committee. The nomination committee shall be formed based on the shareholders which, as per the last banking day in August the year before the annual general meeting, have been recorded in the share register kept by Euroclear.

With respect to the annual general meeting of 2017, the largest shareholders are determined by those shareholders registered in the Euroclear share register at 31 December 2016. The departure from the general rule of the six-month period is the result of Ahlsell listing on Nasdaq Stockholm on October 28, 2016.

The main duties of the nomination committee are to propose candidates for the post of chair and other members of the board of directors, as well as propose fees and other remuneration for each of the members of the board of directors. The nomination committee is also to make proposals on the election and remuneration of the Company's auditor.

The nomination committee shall conduct its duties in accordance with the Code and thus give particular consideration to the requirements regarding breadth and versatility on the board of the Company.

In accordance with the above the following persons has been appointed members of the nomination committee: Tomas Ekman, Keravel S.a.r.l. (CVC Capital Partners), Vegard Söraunet, Odin Funds, Jan Särlvik, Nordea Funds, Mikael Wiberg, Alecta. Kenneth Bengtsson, chairman of the board of directors, is a co-opted member of the nomination committee.

The Annual General meeting will be held on Thursday 4 May 2017 in Stockholm.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee do this by sending an e-mail to valberedningen@ahlsell.se, or to postal address: Ahlsell AB, Valberedningen, 117 87 Stockholm. Proposals shall be the nomination committee at hand not later than 16 mars, 2017.

For more information please contact:

Kenneth Bengtsson,

Styrelsens ordförande,

Telephone: +46708158485

Anna Oxenstierna,

Head of Investor Relations,

Telephone: +46708158 485,

E-mail: anna.oxenstierna@ahlsell.se



This information is information that Ahlsell AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on 27 January 2017.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ahlsell-ab/r/nomination-committee-ahead-of-ahlsell-ab-s-2017-annual-general-meeting,c2174929

The following files are available for download: