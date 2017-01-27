Wirecard Signs With RwandAir for Online Payment Processing Services

MUNICH, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

RwandAir has partnered with Wirecard AG for its online card payment processing services.

As one of the leading specialist for payment processing and issuing services, Wirecard will enable customers that wish to book their flights online at http://www.rwandair.com to pay with Visa, MasterCard, Diners/Discover, JCB, China UnionPay or Maestro cards.

John Mirenge, the Chief Executive Officer of RwandAirstated that,"Our values commit us to continuously pursue excellence in everything we do.Wirecard'sfirst-class global coverage and optimum technical structureensuresthat our passengerswillhave a smoothonline booking and ticketing experience".

Eckart Reiche, Head of Sales Airlines at Wirecard, added: "The collaboration with RwandAir confirms our commitment to Africa as well as our readiness to support the rapidly growing African airline market with our efficient payment platform. RwandAir is an innovative partner that uses state of the art technology and services to optimize processes, costs and profits. In our role as technology provider, Wirecard identifies great potential in this partnership.

The Wirecard Group supports all sales channels with credit card acceptance. Wirecard is a principal member of Visa and MasterCard, as well as having acquiring license agreements with JCB, American Express, Discover/Diners, UnionPay and UATP.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About RwandAir:

From Kigali as its hub at the heart of Africa, RwandAir well reputed for an excellent on time performance is one of the safest airlines and operates one of the youngest fleet on the African continent. With eleven aircraft, the young airline reaches out to nineteen cities in Western, Eastern, Southern Africa and in the Middle East.

RwandAir is a certified IOSA and ISAGOoperator as well asan IATA member airline.

In 2016, RwandAir received East Africa's first wide-bodied brand new Airbus A330s in a triple class configuration and Africa's first Boeing 737-800NGequipped with inflight connectivity on a line-fit program.

This year, RwandAir will expandinto long haul operationsand increase frequencies on routes with increased demand; more routes on the continent will be launched with another Wi-Fi connected Boeing 737-800NG joining the young fleet mid-2017.



