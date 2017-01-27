Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC)(Euronext Paris : FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, announces today that it was notified in a letter dated January 26 from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly, NYSE: LLY) its decision to terminate the December 2014 Collaboration Research and License Agreement for the development of Adocia's ultra-rapid insulin, known as BioChaperone Lispro, for treatment in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. As a consequence of such decision and according to the terms of this agreement, the rights that Adocia has licensed to Lilly will revert to Adocia at no cost.

« We are extremely disappointed and surprised by Lilly's decision to terminate the collaboration on our product which has demonstrated significant improvement in terms of performance vs Humalog across 6 clinical studies. Based upon this stage of development, we are convinced that BC Lispro can improve the lives of people with diabetes and Adocia will continue to prepare launch of phase 3 clinical trials while looking for a new partner. » said Gérard Soula, Chairman and CEO.

A conference call with Adocia leadership is scheduled on Monday January 30. Details of this call will be provided in a separate release.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's insulin formulation portfolio, featuring four clinical-stage products and one preclinical product, is among the largest and most differentiated in the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

