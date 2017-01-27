ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 JANUARY 2017 AT 8:45 AM
Elisa's Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement for 2016 has been published. The attached statement is available on the company website at www.elisa.com/investors› Governance.
ELISA CORPORATION
Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612333
Elisa's Corporate Governance Statement including Remuneration Statement for 2016 has been published. The attached statement is available on the company website at www.elisa.com/investors› Governance.
ELISA CORPORATION
Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Principal media www.elisa.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=612333