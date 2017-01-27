The fourth quarter and full year results for FY16 (to 30 September 2016) for Lion Gem Luxembourg 3 Sarl PIK (associated with Young's Seafood Limited) will be available on our Investor Relations website on January 27, 2017, and the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for FY16 Call for investors that accompanies this information is scheduled to take place at 13:00 GMT on January 27, 2017.

If you are an investor or a potential investor in the 8¼%/ 9% Senior PIK Notes due 2019, of Lion Gem Luxembourg 3 Sarl, and would like access to this information and/or to join the call, please register your interest on our Investor Relations website: https://youngsseafood.co.uk/investors/

If you have any questions about the registration process or need further information, please do not hesitate to contact Jimmy Johansson, Senior Group Strategy and Finance Manager at Young's Seafood International Holdings:

jimmy.johansson@youngsseafood.co.uk

This announcement contains inside information by Lion Gem Luxembourg 3 Sarl PIK under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014).

