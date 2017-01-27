Simplaex Surpasses 150 Million Players for Game Developer Platform

BERLIN, January 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Simplaex, a revolutionary peer-to-peer platform for game developers, now offers direct access to over 150 million players. The important milestone comes just ten months after the Berlin-based start-up set out to transform game marketing.

Developed together with some of the world's leading game companies, Simplaex is laser focused on the two main pillars of the industry's business model: Acquiring players and finding a way to monetize them. The groundbreaking technology completely bypasses the traditional way of game marketing, giving developers immediate access to a transparent and effective player marketplace.

"We have been overwhelmed by the interest and growth," said Jeffry van Ede, Simplaex CEO and co-founder. "As is most often the case in life, timing is critical and we opened the marketplace at just the right time - as developers were reaching peak frustration with the existing ecosystem."

With a growing number of developers rapidly adding players to the marketplace, Simplaex smashed through the 150-million mark six months earlier than initially expected. The company is now aiming for 500 million players in 2017.

Game marketing made simple

Using solely first-party data and its own real-time bidder, Simplaex allows you to target players based on their specific gaming habits and profiles. There are no middlemen and there's no fraud.

Besides offering the best leads for developers looking to acquire new players, the highly advanced personalization tools can boost retention and reengagement significantly. Simplaex also creates new revenue streams, such as by monetizing players that are no longer actively playing a game. The best part? It's all done with out-of-app advertising. This means you can increase your cash flow while avoiding the disadvantages of in-app ads.

Providing end-to-end transparency and easy to integrate without an SDK, Simplaex represents an innovative alternative to the current digital advertising system. Many of the top 50 game developers have already signed up.

