NICE to Evaluate ENDOCUFF VISION®, a Medical Device to Help Detect Pre-Cancerous Polyps in Patients Undergoing Bowel Cancer Screening

Norgine B.V. today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is evaluating ENDOCUFF VISION® through its Medical Technologies Evaluation Programme. The evaluation will provide guidance on the use of the device in colonoscopy in patients undergoing bowel cancer screening and surveillance. [1]

Norgine anticipates receiving final guidance in October 2017.

ENDOCUFF VISION® is a Class I sterile medical device designed to attach to the end of the colonoscope that opens up the field of view by holding back colonic folds during colonoscope withdrawal. It is proven to significantly increase the detection of adenomas and polyps compared to standard colonoscopy.[2]

Bowel cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality in the world [3], with nearly 1.4 million new cases diagnosed worldwide and 412,000 people in Europe. [4], [5] The detection and removal of pre-cancerous polyps during colonoscopy substantially reduces both the development of and death from colorectal cancer.[6]

Bob Cuffe, General Manager UK & ROI, Norgine, commented "Norgine is confident that the use of ENDOCUFF VISION® brings value to healthcare systems and patients by increasing the detection of cancerous polyps in patients undergoing bowel cancer screening and surveillance."

ENDOCUFF VISION® is part of Norgine's colonoscopy portfolio which includes KLEAN-PREP® and MOVIPREP®.

ENDOCUFF VISION® is available through Norgine's infrastructure in: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

In the US and Canada it is available through Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

