NCC - Year-end Report January 1 - December 31, 2016

Orders received increased to SEK 16,267 M (15,690) in the fourth quarter and to SEK 56,506 M (51,492) for the full-year.

(15,690) in the fourth quarter and to (51,492) for the full-year. Net sales amounted to SEK 16,519 M (16,268) in the fourth quarter and to SEK 52,934 M (53,116) for the full-year.

(16,268) in the fourth quarter and to (53,116) for the full-year. Profit after financial items was SEK 630 M (622) in the fourth quarter and SEK 1,341 M (1,623) for the full-year.

(622) in the fourth quarter and (1,623) for the full-year. Profit after tax was SEK 532 M (518) in the fourth quarter and SEK 1,116 M (1,321) for the full-year. Profit after tax for remaining and discontinued operations amounted to SEK 501 M (1,241) in the fourth quarter and SEK 7,983* M (2,120) for the full-year.

(518) in the fourth quarter and (1,321) for the full-year. Profit after tax for remaining and discontinued operations amounted to (1,241) in the fourth quarter and (2,120) for the full-year. Earnings per share for remaining operations were SEK 4.93 (4.77) in the fourth quarter and SEK 10.30 (12.19) for the full-year. Earnings per share for remaining and discontinued operations were SEK 4.64 (11.47) in the fourth quarter and SEK 73.81* (19.59) for the full-year.

(4.77) in the fourth quarter and (12.19) for the full-year. Earnings per share for remaining and discontinued operations were (11.47) in the fourth quarter and (19.59) for the full-year. The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 8.00 (3.00 + shares of Bonava) per share for 2016, divided into two payments (read more on page 11).

* In this report, Bonava is reported as a discontinued operation pursuant to IFRS 5 (see accounting policies on page 17 and Note 4) and is included in NCC's income statement up to June 7, 2016. Earnings from discontinued operation comprise Bonava's profit for the period January 1 to June 7 plus the difference between Bonava's market capitalization at the date of its stock-exchange listing and Bonava's shareholders' equity at the spinoff date.

