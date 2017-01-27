CellaVision AB: Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Chairman and members to the Board of Directors

This information was released for public disclosure on January 27, 2017 at 08.20 am CET.



CellaVision AB (public) today announced that its Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Sören Mellstig as Chairman of the Board and re-election of Christer Fåhraeus, Åsa Hedin, Roger Johanson, Torbjörn Kronander, Anna Malm Bernsten and Niklas Prager as Directors of the Board.



The Nomination Committee consists of the four largest shareholders represented by Nominatoion Committee Chairman Christer Fåhraeus (appointed by Christer Fåhraeus and companies), Bo Lundgren (appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds), Caroline Sjösten (appointed by Skandia Liv), Joel Eklund (appointed by Eklund & Peterson AB) and the Chairman of the Board Sören Mellstig.



The Nomination Committee's proposal for Board members:

Sören Mellstig - Chairman of the Board

Christer Fåhraeus - Board Member

Åsa Hedin - Board Member

Roger Johanson - Board Member

Torbjörn Kronander - Board Member

Anna Malm Bernsten - Board Member

Niklas Prager - Board Member

The Nomination Committee believes that the Board's expertise and experience thus meets the requirements that may arise. The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the Annual General Meeting, that will be held in Lund on CellaVision AB at 15:00 on May 5, will be published in the notice of the Annual General Meeting released to the public on

March 28, 2017.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Fåhraeus, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, CellaVision AB

Tel: +46 (0) 705-60 90 00 | E-mail: cf@flatfrog.com (mailto:cf@flatfrog.com)



Sören Mellstig, Chairman of the Board, CellaVision AB

Tel: +46 (0) 70- 513 65 81| E-mail: soren@mellstig.se (mailto:soren@mellstig.se)



