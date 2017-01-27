Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major player in mobility markets, announced, through Ubeeqo the innovative mobility start-up in which Europcar owns a majority share the acquisition of GuidaMi, the station-based carsharing reference company in Milan. Italy becomes the 6th market in which Ubeeqo offers a groundbreaking alternative to private cars. Ubeeqo already operates in France, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain.

GuidaMi is the historical carsharing player in Milan with more than 150 cars already available in Milan's streets with dedicated car park spaces within the city. GuidaMi opens the Italian market to Ubeeqo and offers an innovative and user friendly service.

"Milan is one of Europe's most dynamic cities in the field of mobility solutions providing an alternative to private cars. We are glad, through this acquisition, to position Ubeeqo in this promising market with the same ambition we have in other cities: providing businesses and individuals with a groundbreaking alternative to car ownership and encourage those who still own cars to sell them" says Ubeeqo co-founder Benoît Chatelier.

Ubeeqo's mobility app will also be available for the Milanese. This innovative mobility platform allows users to both book and pay for solutions like carsharing, car rental and taxi/chauffeur service. This platform also attracts business customers, thanks to its centralised billing, as they are looking for solutions that limit the volume of expense accounts.

"Just a few months after the acquisition of Bluemove in Spain, the Europcar Group is once again, through Ubeeqo, expanding accross the carsharing market and is making a lively entry into yet another European country where our Group can capitalise on a solid position. This new acquisition marks a key step in our drive to become a global mobility solutions leader", stresses Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Group Deputy CEO Sales, Marketing, Customers InterRent.

About Europcar Group

Europcar shares (EUCAR) are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 140 countries, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. In addition to the Europcar® brand, the company offers low-cost vehicle rentals under the InterRent® brand. A commitment to customer satisfaction drives the company and its 6,000 people forward and provides the impetus for continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab was created to respond to tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo and E-Car Club.

For more information on Europcar

www.europcar-group.com

About Ubeeqo

Ubeeqo is a European start-up specialising in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-consumers market. Europcar became a majority stakeholder in 2015, as part of its strategy to extend its mobility offering in response to its customers' challenges, with simple, turnkey solutions. Ubeeqo has been acknowledged by Deloitte's Technology Fast50 as one of the top 30 high-growth technology companies.

Ubeeqo was recently awarded the 2016 European Car Sharing Customer Value Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan.

Download the Ubeeqo App and take advantage of the mobility solutions on offer by searching Android and iPhone app stores and find out more information at www.ubeeqo.co.uk

