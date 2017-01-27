Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI) W.H. Ireland Group PLC: Appointment of non-executive director 27-Jan-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *WH Ireland Group Plc * *('WH Ireland' or the 'Company') Appointment of non-executive director* WH Ireland Group plc, the AIM-listed financial services company, is pleased to announce that Victoria Raffé is joining the board as a non-executive director of the Company. She will take up the role on 1 February 2017. *Richard Killingbeck, WHIreland CEO *said: 'We are delighted to welcome Victoria to the Board of WH Ireland Group. Victoria's appointment will help to further strengthen the Board and she will bring specific regulatory expertise and knowledge at a time when our sector continues to undergo significant change in this area.' Victoria has had an extensive City career, latterly as a Regulator with positions as Director of the Authorisations Division for the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA'), membership of both the eight strong Executive Committee of the FCA and the Executive Regulatory Issues Committee. In addition Victoria Chaired the Regulatory Transaction Committee. Previously she held various senior level roles with the Financial Services Authority ('FSA'). She currently holds two banking non-executive directorships - one with Reliance Bank, and the other with Starling Bank. *Victoria Raffé *commented: 'I'm looking forward to working with the WH Ireland board to help implement their vision of change and growth for the business. I am confident that my wider financial services experience will benefit the company as it looks to complete its significant transformation programme.' *Additional information in relation to Victoria Genevieve Raffé (aged 59)* +----------------------+---------------------------------------+ |*Current |*Previous directorships (past five | |directorships* |years)* | +----------------------+---------------------------------------+ |Starling Bank Ltd |The RAF Benevolent Fund | |Reliance Bank Ltd | | |Raffé Consulting Ltd | | +----------------------+---------------------------------------+ Save as disclosed, there are no other disclosures required in relation to Rule 17 or paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. *ENDS* For further information please contact: *WH Ireland Group plc *www.whirelandplc.com [1] Richard Killingbeck, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 20 7220 1666 +---------------------------------+------------------------+ |*SPARK Advisory Partners Limited*| | +---------------------------------+------------------------+ |Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood |+44(0) 203 368 3551/3550| +---------------------------------+------------------------+ *Notes to Editors* *WH Ireland Group plc ('WHI'):* WHI is a financial services company offering private wealth management and corporate broking services. Since 2000, the company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange [2] on AIM [3]. The Group has two divisions: Corporate Broking: providing corporate finance, research, market making and fund raising capabilities to quoted small/mid-cap companies, including a full Nominated Adviser ('NOMAD') service to the majority of its corporate clients. WHI is ranked 3rd largest NOMAD [4] and corporate broker, by number, of AIM clients. Private Clients: providing wealth management and wealth planning services tailored to individuals, corporates, trusts and funds. It manages, as at 31 August 2016, c.GBP2.9bn of assets under management or influence and operates from a network of offices across the United Kingdom and internationally in the Isle of Man. Language: English ISIN: GB0009241885 Category Code: BOA TIDM: WHI Sequence No.: 3791 End of Announcement EQS News Service 539401 27-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=321301eb6bb574482aedb0f94241d783&application_id=539401&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=408d292f893e6e055c8e811f3cd3018b&application_id=539401&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bf46a7f76b94e17ea7616861bb66f8b&application_id=539401&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 4: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nominated_adviser_(NOMAD)

